Terrafirma is a Real Estate Company specializing in Bangalore and surrounding regions.With over 13 years of experience and a 500+ customer base, Terrafirma stands ready to serve your every need. Some of the services we specialize in are *property sale & purchase *leasing commercial and residential *rental residential and commercial *property investment & realty advice *property management & development *project design *valuation & feasibility studies

Terrafirma expanded into building solutions with the opening of Construction Associates in 2003. Our diverse construction portfolio and specialized divisions ensure that each project is matched with appropriate resources and expertise. Through technical skill, preconstruction know-how, and self-performance capability, we anticipate project challenges, develop solutions that meet clients’ objectives, and deliver well-appreciated projects.