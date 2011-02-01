Your browser is out-of-date.

Construction Associates
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
    Duplex Apartment
    Fairmont towers
    Pebble bay.
    Model Apartment

    Terrafirma is a Real Estate Company specializing in Bangalore and surrounding regions.With over 13 years of experience and a 500+ customer base, Terrafirma stands ready to serve your every need. Some of the services we specialize in are *property sale & purchase *leasing commercial and residential *rental residential and commercial *property investment & realty advice *property management & development *project design *valuation & feasibility studies

    Terrafirma expanded into building solutions with the opening of Construction Associates in 2003. Our diverse construction portfolio and specialized divisions ensure that each project is matched with appropriate resources and expertise. Through technical skill, preconstruction know-how, and self-performance capability, we anticipate project challenges, develop solutions that meet clients’ objectives, and deliver well-appreciated projects.

    Featured in Ideal Home and Garden May 2011 issue Featured in http://rangdecor.blogspot.com/2011/02/rang-decor-readers-creative-spaces-ix.html Featured in INSIDE OUTSIDE JULY 2011 ISSUE 2012 JANUARY -selected as one of the Trailblazers of Bengaluru by The Times of India
    560032 Bangalore
    India
