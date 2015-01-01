Architecture is about conversation, a dialogue between spaces.

Between Spaces could be bricks in the wall, the mortar between bricks, glass, water, light or even air. Between Spaces defines the street between houses, the fence between the buildings, the stairs between floors, the space between walls, the wall between rooms, the threshold or even a fold between pages.

The making of these spaces and something between spaces through simple strategies of orientation, scale, volume, proportion, spatial and material manipulations and manipulation of light to get these unique spaces forms the core of our practice.

The design process has always been very intuitive and exploratory and the practice refrains itself from any stylistic approach to a project. As much as the practice loves to explore these intimate spaces and work on construction details , it also has its interest in how the building sits on the site and interacts with the street.