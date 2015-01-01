Your browser is out-of-date.

BetweenSpaces
Architects in Bangalore
Reviews (11)
    • Rajkumar House

    Architecture is about conversation, a dialogue between spaces.

    Between Spaces could be bricks in the wall, the mortar between bricks, glass, water, light or even air. Between Spaces defines the street between houses, the fence between the buildings, the stairs between floors, the space between walls, the wall between rooms, the threshold or even a fold between pages. 

    The making of these spaces and something between spaces through simple strategies of orientation, scale, volume, proportion, spatial and material manipulations and manipulation of light to get these unique spaces forms the core of our practice. 

    The design process has always been very intuitive and exploratory and the practice refrains itself from any stylistic approach to a project. As much as the practice loves to explore these intimate spaces and work on construction details , it also has its interest in how the building sits on the site and interacts with the street.

    • Architecture
    • Interior Design andPlanning
    bangalore
    • NDTV Interior award for Office 2016—BetweenSpaces Studio
    • IIID Winner for small office category 2015—BetweenSpaces Studio
    • IIID Runner Up for Hospitality interior category 2015—Jonathan's Kitchen and Komatose
    • Young Designers 2016 for Architecture—BetweenSpaces Studio
    • Tata Raise Home 2020—3rd prize winner
    #473, 5th Main Road, 16th B Cross, Sector 6, HSR layout
    560102 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8040902769 www.betweenspaces.co.in

    Pavan Adukuri
    BetweenSpaces team was the architects and interior designers of our house. They are creative, passionate and detail oriented in their designs and drawings. We are happy for their blended design of traditional and modern artifacts in the house. One of the things that worked really well for us I think was, we have trusted their abilities and gave complete freedom on architecture and interior designs, while engaging with them thru the process to discuss and provide feedback. Thanks BetweenSpaces for a wonderful experience.
    3 months ago
    Cariappa Ajjikuttira
    I've worked at Between Spaces for about two years now and I can honestly say it's been a fantastic experience. It's been great not only professionally but on a personal level I couldn't ask for more. The approach to every project that we do is thorough and theres no compromise on effort or quality. It might be a smaller firm in terms of numbers but in my opinion that's the reason why every project gets attention not just from the architect handling the project, but from the principal architects as well. I've learnt so much and grown in so many ways over the last two years and am indebted to Divya Ma'am and Pramod Sir for their guidence and trust. I really do get a sense of pride looking at the projects I've been a part of. Thank you.
    11 months ago
    Nishanth Krishna
    I had a great time when I interned with between spaces during my 7th semester . Sir and Ma'am was very supportive and encouraged me to learn and try new things. I learned the importance of systematic process in the field of Architecture and was fortunate to be a part of those projects.
    about 1 year ago
