Raunak Group
Home Builders in Thane
    Raunak Group - Trusted since 1980, is one of the prominent real estate builders in Mumbai that have created exemplary projects all across Mumbai, Thane & Kalyan. Till date, it has completed projects covering over 4.9 million sq ft and every single one of them is known for its stunning designs and quality construction. Delighting customers by delivering an abode over and above their requirements is a signature of Raunak Group.

    Services
    • real estate developers
    • real estate builders
    • construction
    Service areas
    • Mumbai
    • Thane
    • Kalyan
    • Maharashtra
    • India
    Address
    Plot No.1, Mohan Mill compound, Next to Audi Thane, Ghodbunder Road
    400607 Thane
    India
    +91-912225847000 raunakgroup.com
