We at Big Nose Designs are glad to introduce ourselves as consultants and turnkey operators for a wide range of architectural and interiors design services in the residential, commercial, industrial, hospitality, and other specialty sectors. We also have experience in designing and executing interiors of small scale establishments like offices, boutiques etc.

Every project we undertake begins with a thorough assessment of your unique and individual needs. To create a space that best complements your style, character and personality, we engage closely with you to better understand your particular demands.