Big Nose Designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
    We at Big Nose Designs are glad to introduce ourselves as consultants and turnkey operators for a wide range of architectural and interiors design services in the residential, commercial, industrial, hospitality, and other specialty sectors. We also have experience in designing and executing interiors of small scale establishments like offices, boutiques etc.

    Every project we undertake begins with a thorough assessment of your unique and individual needs. To create a space that best complements your style, character and personality, we engage closely with you to better understand your particular demands.

    Services
    • Interior design for commercial
    • retail interior designer
    • office interior designer & turnkey projects
    Service areas
    • Mumbai
    • Pune
    • Bangalore
    • Hyderabad
    • Surat
    • Ahmedabad
    Address
    Shop No 7, Ground floor, New Elco arcade, D wing, Hill road, Bandra west
    400050 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9769977781 www.bignosedesigns.com
