Interior Houzz
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Reviews (0)
    • Interior

    Houzz, head quarters located in Bengaluru. We offer a wide variety of designs for the following:
    1)Kitchen,
    2)Wardrobe, 
    3)Modular Cot,
    4)Living Room,
    5)Kids Room,
    6)Wall Paneling, 
    7)Crockery,
    8)Work Stattion.

    Our experienced team will help our clients and customers to focus on customer requirements and satisfaction at reasonable pricing. Interior Houzz has earned an industry reputation of delivering high quality service and customer satisfaction.  Interior Houzz has emerged as one of the industry's best-performing providers of Interior designing and services. Interior Houzz partnering with offers a full array of services that support business strategies and facilitate improvements for compelling business needs.

    Team Strength:
    1) More than 50 carpenters
    2) More than 20 supporting staff in factory

    Services
    • 25 days committed delivery
    • 2D/3D Designs
    • 5 Years services
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    22/1, Kalkere Near Veeraanjanaya Swamy Temple, Horamavu Main Road, Bengaluru,Karnataka. 560016
    560016 Bangalore
    India
    +91-7680807499 www.interiorhouzz.com
