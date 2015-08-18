Your browser is out-of-date.

Milav Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
    • Contemporary Apartment Interiors, Milav Design Milav Design Modern living room
    Contemporary Apartment Interiors, Milav Design Milav Design Modern dining room
    Contemporary Apartment Interiors, Milav Design Milav Design Modern nursery/kids room
    +2
    Contemporary Apartment Interiors
    Modern Apartment Design, Milav Design Milav Design Small bedroom Wood White
    Modern Apartment Design, Milav Design Milav Design Small bedroom Wood White
    Modern Apartment Design, Milav Design Milav Design BedroomBeds & headboards
    +11
    Modern Apartment Design
    Tom Boy Dining table, Milav Design Milav Design Dining roomTables Solid Wood
    Tom Boy Dining table, Milav Design Milav Design Dining roomTables
    Tom Boy Dining table, Milav Design Milav Design Dining roomTables Solid Wood
    +2
    Tom Boy Dining table
    Indo-Greek Interior Concept, Milav Design Milav Design Asian style living room Blue
    Indo-Greek Interior Concept, Milav Design Milav Design Asian style living room Blue
    Indo-Greek Interior Concept, Milav Design Milav Design Asian style living room
    +5
    Indo-Greek Interior Concept
    THE SPECTACLE STORE, Milav Design Milav Design Commercial spaces
    THE SPECTACLE STORE, Milav Design Milav Design Commercial spaces
    THE SPECTACLE STORE, Milav Design Milav Design Commercial spaces Plywood White
    +3
    THE SPECTACLE STORE

    Milav Design studio was founded in 2011 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, with the strong belief in the amalgamation of craft traditions and evolving technology, which can change the perspective of lifestyle. Our expertise lies in customizing products, furniture, Lighting and installations by the Innovative use of Indian craftsmanship and materials to furnish contemporary spaces such as boutique hotels, Residence and landmark restaurants. 

    Young designers with fresh approach and unique philosophy about the power of design which can change the way we dwell in life. We come from diverse design backgrounds like interior design, Product design and Furniture design. We have learned how to collaborate our skills and expertise in an artistic manner to make every product special.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Furniture Design
    • Lighting Design
    • Home decor product design
    • Kitchen Design
    Service areas
    • Jaipur
    • Rajasthan
    • Delhi NCR
    • Gujarat.
    • India
    Address
    129, Jagdamba Circle, Jagdamba Nagar, Heerapura
    302020 Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
    India
    +91-9660662001
