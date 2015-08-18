Milav Design studio was founded in 2011 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, with the strong belief in the amalgamation of craft traditions and evolving technology, which can change the perspective of lifestyle. Our expertise lies in customizing products, furniture, Lighting and installations by the Innovative use of Indian craftsmanship and materials to furnish contemporary spaces such as boutique hotels, Residence and landmark restaurants.

Young designers with fresh approach and unique philosophy about the power of design which can change the way we dwell in life. We come from diverse design backgrounds like interior design, Product design and Furniture design. We have learned how to collaborate our skills and expertise in an artistic manner to make every product special.