Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Darr Equipment
Other Businesses in Dallas,Texas
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (8)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Founded in 1954, Darr Equipment Co. is a 60-year-old equipment and service provider, serving its customers with the best! Providing its immaculate services in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana in the present day, Darr works with the vision of delivering nothing but the best to its clients, equipment operators, and its employees.

    With a sole motive of serving its clients with safe equipment and services, Darr deals only in top of the line equipment, working with a well-trained team of maintenance experts.

    Services
    Industrial Equipment
    Service areas
    Texas, Oklahoma, and Dallas,Texas
    Address
    2626 Willowbrook Rd
    75220 Dallas,Texas
    United States
    +108009645438 darrequipment.com

    Reviews

    Banaxel A A
    Essay in Essay out
    7 months ago
    Matthew
    Lance in parts dept is class act. I called several other locations and no support. Lance went above and beyond to get the info I was looking for. These days it impossible to find customer support. Thank you!
    8 months ago
    Samuel Herbert
    Fantastic Warehouse There.
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 8 reviews
      Add SEO element