Founded in 1954, Darr Equipment Co. is a 60-year-old equipment and service provider, serving its customers with the best! Providing its immaculate services in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana in the present day, Darr works with the vision of delivering nothing but the best to its clients, equipment operators, and its employees.

With a sole motive of serving its clients with safe equipment and services, Darr deals only in top of the line equipment, working with a well-trained team of maintenance experts.