Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Aurous Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Delhi
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Project, Aurous Interiors Aurous Interiors Modern style bedroom
    Project, Aurous Interiors Aurous Interiors Modern style bedroom
    Project, Aurous Interiors Aurous Interiors Modern living room
    +8
    Project
    Boutique Project, Aurous Interiors Aurous Interiors Commercial spaces
    Boutique Project, Aurous Interiors Aurous Interiors Commercial spaces
    Boutique Project, Aurous Interiors Aurous Interiors Commercial spaces
    +4
    Boutique Project

    AUROUS is a New-Delhi based Interior Designing firm, which was brought together by Interior Designer turned Entrepreneur, Suman Chauhan over a decade ago. Extremely sensitive to the archaic nature of the interior design industry, Suman set out to democratize it by establishing a better way for clients and designers to work together.

    Design can change perceptions. We at Aurous believe that a great design can change the way people see their spaces. A tranquil bedroom can make every morning an opportunity and not a chore. A lively living space has the power to imbibe a sense of purpose and a dynamic work space can indeed encourage people to be more productive.

    Services
    Interior Designing
    Service areas
    New Delhi
    Address
    C4C/307, Janak Puri, New Delhi
    110018 Delhi
    India
    +91-9999266918 www.aurousinteriors.in

    Reviews

    yash tomar
    Extremely thankful to Suman and Prerna for putting in their best efforts in turning our 3bhk flat into our dream home. The whole process was so smooth and effortless with them. They make you very comfortable and pay attention to detail and your needs. We love how the house has come out! Would totally recommend their services! Good luck.
    5 months ago
    Muazzam Ali
    over 4 years ago
    Zoom Bell
    over 4 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element