AUROUS is a New-Delhi based Interior Designing firm, which was brought together by Interior Designer turned Entrepreneur, Suman Chauhan over a decade ago. Extremely sensitive to the archaic nature of the interior design industry, Suman set out to democratize it by establishing a better way for clients and designers to work together.

Design can change perceptions. We at Aurous believe that a great design can change the way people see their spaces. A tranquil bedroom can make every morning an opportunity and not a chore. A lively living space has the power to imbibe a sense of purpose and a dynamic work space can indeed encourage people to be more productive.