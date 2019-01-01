Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
aadflames
Interior Designers & Decorators in Thiruvananthapuram
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • aadflames
    aadflames
    aadflames
    +12
    Click to complete

    We at aadflames are specialists in Architectural Design in creating Residential and Commercial projects big or small. Our services provide the latest in CAD design software including 3D modeling, legislation, materials, and sustainability. We are Design 2 licensed building practitioners under the Department of Building and Housing Licensed Building Practitioners Scheme and are able to carry out restricted building work on complex Residential and Commercial buildings.

    ARCHITECTURE

    aadflames’ experience, enthusiasm, and professionalism extend to the conception of the building as a whole. Our unique response to each client’s brief delivers site-specific design, resulting in robust materials and craftsmanship; timeless and elegant. Through the curation of light, air and space, complex issues are resolved with simple solutions. A sense of warmth is provided as the spaces adapt to our client’s ways of living.

    INTERIOR DESIGN

    Recognized nationally and internationally, aadflames has spent several years studying and researching this area to curate a diverse interior design portfolio spanning high-end residential, custom multi-residential interiors, retail & corporate projects. The focus is on creating spaces that are sophisticated, refined, and reflective of the client’s personality or brand

    FURNITURE & STYLING

    aadflames provides a furniture curation, selection and procurement service. From planning the furniture for a house, through to selection of individual pieces and materials, we also customize furniture to suit the interior. Each home is different as is each client and this service is tailored for every client

    Services
    • 2D Plans
    • 3D Plans
    • 4K Walk-Through
    • Elevation
    • Cross Section
    • Floor Plans
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Execution
    • Home Construction
    • Sanction Drawings
    • Govt Approvals
    • Show all 11 services
    Service areas
    KERALA and Thiruvananthapuram
    Company awards
    International Design Excellence Award 2019-2020
    Address
    TC2512-1, Near Technopark, Kariavattom
    695581 Thiruvananthapuram
    India
    +91-8921338510 www.aadflames.com
      Add SEO element