HOMEHUES
Furniture & Accessories in Trivandrum
    • Throughout our company, we practice the best traditions of our craft. Our mastery of techniques yields pieces of furniture that will outlast us, and become the heirlooms of tomorrow. We believe that the furniture that we build for you will be passed from you, to your children, and on.
    Our clients ask us to create the most challenging pieces of furniture. We execute our designs with a practiced sense of scale, balance, and proportion. We create pieces that pay respect to the principals of function, rhythm, emphasis, harmony, and color. Many times a client will contact us seeking a single piece of furniture, and then commission us to build every piece in their home. We provide our clients with professionalism from the drawing to the delivery of the finished piece.

    Handmade Custom Built Fine Furniture
    While we have completed over 300 projects, presented here are some of our favorites. These photos reflect the quality and diversity of our work. As you review these photos, please note the fine details of the finished pieces: the arrangement of matched patterns, the sensitivity of proportion, the tasteful materials selection, and the craftsmanship in execution.

    Services
    Custom made Functional Furniture
    Service areas
    Trivandrum
    Address
    HOMEHUES, Near Puthukunnu CSI church, Puthukunnu, Powdikonam (PO), TVM—695587
    695587 Trivandrum
    India
    +91-9207386509 www.homehues.in
