Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
omkarcreateurs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Overview 6Projects (6) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • proposed 1bhk., omkarcreateurs omkarcreateurs
    proposed 1bhk., omkarcreateurs omkarcreateurs
    proposed 1bhk., omkarcreateurs omkarcreateurs
    +3
    proposed 1bhk.
    pub and bar, omkarcreateurs omkarcreateurs
    pub and bar, omkarcreateurs omkarcreateurs
    pub and bar, omkarcreateurs omkarcreateurs
    +2
    pub and bar
    kitty su, omkarcreateurs omkarcreateurs Commercial spaces Metal Metallic/Silver
    kitty su, omkarcreateurs omkarcreateurs Commercial spaces Metal Metallic/Silver
    kitty su, omkarcreateurs omkarcreateurs Commercial spaces Wood Yellow
    +6
    kitty su
    proposed 3bhk, omkarcreateurs omkarcreateurs
    proposed 3bhk, omkarcreateurs omkarcreateurs
    proposed 3bhk, omkarcreateurs omkarcreateurs
    +1
    proposed 3bhk
    proposed 2BHK>, omkarcreateurs omkarcreateurs
    proposed 2BHK>, omkarcreateurs omkarcreateurs
    proposed 2BHK>, omkarcreateurs omkarcreateurs
    proposed 2BHK>
    visiting card, omkarcreateurs omkarcreateurs
    visiting card

    Omkar Createurs has been working in the Interior Designing and execution Industry for the past 6 years.

    They are well experienced in this industry and make sure they deliver and complete the project on time. 

    They aim for full client satisfaction and make sure they execute the project on time.

    type of project undertaken

    residential designs

    commercials designs 

    (cafe's , bar's , restaurants )

    style specaillization

    contemporary

    modern

    minimalistic

    casual

    formal

    traditional

    and others 

    Services
    interior designer
    Service areas
    mumbai
    Company awards
    not yet
    Address
    tarun bharat, chakala, andheri(East)
    400099 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9820629454
    Legal disclosure

    type of project undertaken

    residential designs 

    commercials designs  

    (cafe's , bar's , restaurants )

      Add SEO element