Omkar Createurs has been working in the Interior Designing and execution Industry for the past 6 years.
They are well experienced in this industry and make sure they deliver and complete the project on time.
They aim for full client satisfaction and make sure they execute the project on time.
type of project undertaken
residential designs
commercials designs
(cafe's , bar's , restaurants )
style specaillization
contemporary
modern
minimalistic
casual
formal
traditional
and others
- Services
- interior designer
- Service areas
- mumbai
- Company awards
- not yet
- Address
-
tarun bharat, chakala, andheri(East)
400099 Mumbai
India
+91-9820629454
type of project undertaken
residential designs
commercials designs
(cafe's , bar's , restaurants )