LJ Interior Concept an interior designing company in Vadodara offering innovative home interior design and office interior decoration solutions.
Delivering premium quality services to the taste and budget of our clients, we have received wide acclaim as provider of interior designing services for residential and commercial office project.
Personal attention to each client, no matter how big or small the project is, an eye for detailing and unrelenting passion for perfection has earned us the name and fame over the last 5 years. be it a commercial space designing or designing of a celebrity style home.We do it all.
Dream | Create | Live
- Services
- 3D Rendering
- Bedroom Design
- Colour Consulting
- Custom Furniture
- Custom Kitchen Cabinets
- Dining Room Design
- Furniture Selection
- Home Office Design
- Interior Design
- Kids Bedroom Design
- Kitchen Design
- Kitchen Renovation & Remodeling
- Laundry /Utility Room Design
- Playroom Design
- Staircase Design
- Show all 15 services
- Service areas
- Vadodara
- Address
-
9638262328 , 9173067016
391740 Vadodara
India
+91-9638262328 www.houzz.in/pro/ljinteriorconcept/lj-interior-concept