LJ Interior Concept
Interior Architects in Vadodara
Reviews (19)
    LJ Interior Concept an interior designing company in Vadodara offering innovative home interior design and office interior decoration solutions. 

    Delivering premium quality services to the taste and budget of our clients, we have received wide acclaim as provider of interior designing services for residential and commercial office project.

    Personal attention to each client, no matter how big or small the project is, an eye for detailing and unrelenting passion for perfection has earned us the name and fame over the last 5 years. be it a commercial space designing or designing of a celebrity style home.We do it all.

    Dream | Create | Live

    Services
    • 3D Rendering
    • Bedroom Design
    • Colour Consulting
    • Custom Furniture
    • Custom Kitchen Cabinets
    • Dining Room Design
    • Furniture Selection
    • Home Office Design
    • Interior Design
    • Kids Bedroom Design
    • Kitchen Design
    • Kitchen Renovation & Remodeling
    • Laundry /Utility Room Design
    • Playroom Design
    • Staircase Design
    Service areas
    Vadodara
    Address
    9638262328 , 9173067016
    391740 Vadodara
    India
    +91-9638262328

    Ved Prakash Jangid Ved Prakash Jangid
    “Lalit Jangid, provided us with one of the most wonderful, productive, unique and enjoyable experiences we have had in decorating my home. Him creativity, ingenuity and vision are beyond description. Him work is obvious to anyone coming into our home, as their gasps, from its beauty, and remarkable compliments towards her design and scale ability are beyond words. People always comment that this house should be in Architectural Digest. Working with Lalit and him team has been a pleasure. From the first steps of general design layout of a room to picking paint and fabrics and furniture was easy and exciting. Lalit and him team was able to focus in quickly on our personal taste and offer fabulous choices. The installation and follow up with small glitches offered outstanding personal service. We feel so very fortunate to have discovered Lalit Jangid and highly recommend her!!”
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: February 2020
    babulalsuthar9877
    Mind-blowing extraordinary extravagant.The ambience what is created is classic.I have a beautiful house and it's my dream house Touchwood as I keep admiring my house as it's beautiful adorned by us Perfectionist is What Lalit Jangid and he has excellent team to be appreciated!!
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: November 2019
    khetaram.kj
    We are extremely happy to have partnered with Lalit Jangid. We had a vision which he made a reality with her skills. He understands the clients need and limitations and puts it all together in a very appeasing manner and has made us so proud of our new home. He is superb and very efficient to respond. He can find a way out of every problem. If you need an interior designer Lalit Jangid is the right choice to give your abode a classy tastefull look with everything that you need. We have got sooo many compliments and are really happy.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: November 2019
