Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Global Floor Furnishers
Flooring in Mirzapur-cum-Vindhyachal, Uttar Pradesh, India
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Best quality Large wool rugs for your Living Room, Global Floor Furnishers Global Floor Furnishers Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs Wool
    Best quality Large wool rugs for your Living Room
    Best hand-tufted rug in contemporary design for Living Room, Global Floor Furnishers Global Floor Furnishers Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs Wool
    Best hand-tufted rug in contemporary design for Living Room
    Best quality Custom hand-knotted persian rug in wool, Global Floor Furnishers Global Floor Furnishers Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs Wool Red
    Best quality Custom hand-knotted persian rug in wool
    Best wool and silk rugs manufacturers in india, Global Floor Furnishers Global Floor Furnishers Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs Silk
    Best wool and silk rugs manufacturers in india, Global Floor Furnishers Global Floor Furnishers Commercial spaces
    Best wool and silk rugs manufacturers in india
    carpet and rug color reference system, Global Floor Furnishers Global Floor Furnishers Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs Wool Multicolored
    carpet and rug color reference system, Global Floor Furnishers Global Floor Furnishers Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs Wool
    carpet and rug color reference system

    Global Floor Furnishers, an ISO 9001 certified company, a unit of surekas group, are indian manufacturers, suppliers and exporters of following kind of  rugs and carpets :

     1. Hand- Tufted Carpets, rugs & mats

    2. Hand- knotted Carpets, rugs & mats including  Hand-knotted Indo-Tibetian or Nepalese Carpets-rugs & mats

    3. Hand-woven rugs-Shaggy Rugs & Shaggy Carpets, Cotton dhurries, Patch work rugs, Jute dhurry, Hemp dhurries and Woollen Durries and rugs

    4. Hand-knotted Silk Rugs – Original and Artificial

    5. Pom Pom boxes

    Materials being used are wool, viscose, silk, bamboo silk, botonical silk, jute, hemp, sisal, sea grass and such other yarns.

     If you need any custom rugs, carpets in your design and size, please contact us at info@surekasgroup.com or whats apat 00919839141651.


    Services
    • Custom carpets
    • rugs
    • color reference system
    • custom rugs
    • custom carpet manufacturers
    • rugs manufacturers
    • rug suppliers
    • carpet wholesalers
    • best rug factory
    • indian carpets
    • indian rugs
    • best wool rugs in india
    • hand tufted rugs
    • hand tufted carpets
    • hand knotted rugs
    • bespoke rugs
    • teppich
    • tapis
    • wool and silk rugs
    • Show all 19 services
    Service areas
    • MIRZAPUR
    • Mirzapur-cum-Vindhyachal
    • Uttar Pradesh
    • India
    Address
    1101/01 SUREKAPURAM COLONY
    231001 Mirzapur-cum-Vindhyachal, Uttar Pradesh, India
    India
    +91-9839141651 www.surekasgroup.com
    Legal disclosure

    Global Floor Furnishers, an ISO 9001 certified company, a unit of surekas group, are indian manufacturers, suppliers and exporters of following kind of rugs and carpets :

     1. Hand- Tufted Carpets, rugs & mats

    2. Hand- knotted Carpets, rugs & mats including Hand-knotted Indo-Tibetian or Nepalese Carpets-rugs & mats

    3. Hand-woven rugs-Shaggy Rugs & Shaggy Carpets, Cotton dhurries, Patch work rugs, Jute dhurry, Hemp dhurries and Woollen Durries and rugs

    4. Hand-knotted Silk Rugs – Original and Artificial

    5. Pom Pom boxes

    Materials being used are wool, viscose, silk, bamboo silk, botonical silk, jute, hemp, sisal, sea grass and such other yarns.

     If you need any custom rugs, carpets in your design and size, please contact us at info@surekasgroup.com or whats apat 00919839141651.


      Add SEO element