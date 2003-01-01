Global Floor Furnishers , an ISO 9001 certified company, a unit of surekas group, are indian manufacturers, suppliers and exporters of following kind of rugs and carpets :

1. Hand- Tufted Carpets, rugs & mats

2. Hand- knotted Carpets, rugs & mats including Hand-knotted Indo-Tibetian or Nepalese Carpets-rugs & mats

3. Hand-woven rugs-Shaggy Rugs & Shaggy Carpets, Cotton dhurries, Patch work rugs, Jute dhurry, Hemp dhurries and Woollen Durries and rugs

4. Hand-knotted Silk Rugs – Original and Artificial

5. Pom Pom boxes

Materials being used are wool, viscose, silk, bamboo silk, botonical silk, jute, hemp, sisal, sea grass and such other yarns.

If you need any custom rugs, carpets in your design and size, please contact us at info@surekasgroup.com or whats apat 00919839141651.



