Sapphire Sourcing
Flooring in New Delhi
Reviews (6)
Projects

    Sapphire is professionally managed sourcing and distribution company founded by Mr. Ravi Jain in early 2008, based out of New Delhi (India).

    Sapphire deals in Home furnishing, Garments, Fashion accessories, Furniture – Indoor & Outdoor, Garden accessories, Bricolage (DIY) – tools, home décor, kitchen wares and Cook wares..etc.

    We at sapphire are committed to deliver international standard quality to our esteem customers with the help of our qualified and experienced team. We have in house basic test equipment’s to check quality parameters on a daily basis. Also apart from this in house facility time to time we also get a random test carried out by internationally accredited laboratories such as Inter tek , SGS, Bureau Veritas.

    Services
    • Roofing
    • Carpets
    • Bath Accessories
    • Bed linen
    • home decorative—vases tea light
    Service areas
    All over World
    Address
    127 Arihant Nagar Punjabi Bagh West
    110026 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9810004663 www.sapphiresourcings.com

    Reviews

    Next Intimation
    love
    5 months ago
    Deepak Oberoi
    over 4 years ago
    NARESH TURAN
    Buying Agency
    almost 4 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
