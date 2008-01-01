Sapphire is professionally managed sourcing and distribution company founded by Mr. Ravi Jain in early 2008, based out of New Delhi (India).

Sapphire deals in Home furnishing, Garments, Fashion accessories, Furniture – Indoor & Outdoor, Garden accessories, Bricolage (DIY) – tools, home décor, kitchen wares and Cook wares..etc.

We at sapphire are committed to deliver international standard quality to our esteem customers with the help of our qualified and experienced team. We have in house basic test equipment’s to check quality parameters on a daily basis. Also apart from this in house facility time to time we also get a random test carried out by internationally accredited laboratories such as Inter tek , SGS, Bureau Veritas.