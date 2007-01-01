Your browser is out-of-date.

IDeaS—Infinity Design Studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Lucknow
    • Our main forte is providing consultancy regarding various fields interwoven around interior designing. Space Planning is the essence of interiors and the firm is specialized in this department.


    Our main aim is to provide design and then material supervision help to the client so that the project goes on smoothly to the end ... as the firm is an extension to a parent company dealing' in lighting products the firm is also into providing interior lighting feasible solutions to the eager and co-operative clients .... !!!


    The Company is affiliated with Various Work Agencies and Design Studios in-order to provide systematic flow of designs and "ideas" for the proper implementation of the design flow and create awareness among the prospective clients .... !!!

    Services
    • Interior
    • Design
    • Electrical Work
    • Carpentry Work
    • Services
    • Painting Services
    • Wallpaper
    • False Ceiling
    • Civil Work
    • Renovation
    Service areas
    • Lucknow
    • Pune
    • Mumbai
    • Noida
    • Delhi
    • Ghaziabad
    • Agra
    Address
    Kala Bhawan, 43/6 Naval Kishore Road,
    226001 Lucknow
    India
    +91-7054346489
