Spacespire Studio
Architects in Hyderabad
    • Hospitality, Spacespire Studio Spacespire Studio Floors Plywood Wood effect
    Hospitality, Spacespire Studio Spacespire Studio Floors Plywood Wood effect
    Hospitality, Spacespire Studio Spacespire Studio Floors Plywood Wood effect
    Hospitality
    Independent House Interiors and Facade, Spacespire Studio Spacespire Studio Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Marble Beige
    Independent House Interiors and Facade, Spacespire Studio Spacespire Studio Eclectic style dining room Marble Metallic/Silver
    Independent House Interiors and Facade, Spacespire Studio Spacespire Studio Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Marble Beige
    +7
    Independent House Interiors and Facade
    Residential Interiors, Spacespire Studio Spacespire Studio Tropical style living room Marble Beige
    Residential Interiors, Spacespire Studio Spacespire Studio Tropical style living room Silver/Gold Metallic/Silver
    Residential Interiors, Spacespire Studio Spacespire Studio Tropical style bedroom Plywood White
    +5
    Residential Interiors

    Design for us...

    Is beautification of that small little world to love to stay in.

    It is the love of the people to stay indoors. Believe in getting every small detail close to perfection.

    Concept...

    Believe in the design that creates a space shaping the culture with modernity.

    We strongly believe in creating warmth and welcoming spaces. 

    Bold colors, textures, natural materials define our work.

    "The Big picture is created by small pixels" 


    Inspiration...We believe whatever we see can inspire us.

    We learn from people around, from the nature and also work for those people in this world. We are always willing to grab knowledge, love to learn more. 

    "Everyone you ever meet knows something you don’t" - Bill Nye 

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interiors and Landscape
    Service areas
    Hyderabad
    Address
    Road No. 11, Banjara Hills
    500034 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9000733334 spacespire.wixsite.com/spacespire
