Sri Sai Architectural Products offers a complete range of building solutions which includes Roofing, Siding [External Cladding], building material systems. All these products are sourced from world’s leading brands in building industries. We are proud to be Authorized Distributor and Installer of Saint Gobain CertainTeed Roofing Shingles and Vinyl CLading Sri Sai Architectural Products is a pioneer company in the field of exterior building solutions like Roofing and Facade systems We are proud to have worked with the stalwarts of Building and Architecture Industry in the State of Tamil Nadu and shall continue to serve our customers with unmatched quality service.Some of our prestigious projects include Casa Grande Avalon, Casa Grande Pallagio, PBEL City Club House, and many other prominent residential and hospitality projects.