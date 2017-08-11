Your browser is out-of-date.

Kiana Structures
Designers in Dadra And Nagar Haveli
Reviews
    • Bunglow project with 3D Rendering, Kiana Structures Kiana Structures
    Bunglow project with 3D Rendering

    We are independent firm of designer, engineer, planner, consultant and technical specialist working across every aspect of today’s built environment. We deal in designing a wide variety of projects such as Industrial Structures, Steel Structures, Industrial Truss, Ware Houses and a variety of architectural projects such as Residential apartment buildings, Commercial buildings, Educational Institutions etc.

    We also provide support to developers and contractors by providing them value-engineering and technical support services, including Estimation & Costing, Valuation and preparation of bills/BBS.

    Services
    Structural Consultancy
    Service areas
    • All over India
    • Dadra and Nagar Haveli
    Address
    Silvassa
    396230 Dadra And Nagar Haveli
    India

    Reviews

    Nirali Parekh
    about 2 years ago
    swanil mistry
    almost 2 years ago
    Poonam Patel
    Must visit for Architect, Interior and Structure works..
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
