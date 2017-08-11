We are independent firm of designer, engineer, planner, consultant and technical specialist working across every aspect of today’s built environment. We deal in designing a wide variety of projects such as Industrial Structures, Steel Structures, Industrial Truss, Ware Houses and a variety of architectural projects such as Residential apartment buildings, Commercial buildings, Educational Institutions etc.

We also provide support to developers and contractors by providing them value-engineering and technical support services, including Estimation & Costing, Valuation and preparation of bills/BBS.