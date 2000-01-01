Hettich India Pvt. Ltd. a Joint Venture between Hettich Group, Germany and the Saroj Poddar Group, was set up in 2000-01, is a market leader by a wide margin, with a sustained profitable growth year after year.

Hettich has a pan India presence with a customer base of over 1500, which consist of large and small Dealers, Furniture and Kitchen manufacturers. It has six registered offices and Application Centers in all metros across the country, viz., Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru & Hyderabad. With such a large network of Partners, we are never far from our customers wherever they are in the country. We are specialists in every market segment, know the different needs and make sure we meet them in the products we develop – for the success of everyone involved.