Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Hettich India Pvt. Ltd.
Lighting Designers in Mumbai
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Hettich India Pvt. Ltd. a Joint Venture between Hettich Group, Germany and the Saroj Poddar Group, was set up in 2000-01, is a market leader by a wide margin, with a sustained profitable growth year after year.

    Hettich has a pan India presence with a customer base of over 1500, which consist of large and small Dealers, Furniture and Kitchen manufacturers. It has six registered offices and Application  Centers in all metros across the country, viz., Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru & Hyderabad. With such a large network of Partners, we are never far from our customers wherever they are in the country. We are specialists in every market segment, know the different needs and make sure we meet them in the products we develop – for the success of everyone involved.

    Services
    • Free Design Service
    • Installation Video
    • Technical Support
    • Training Institute
    Service areas
    • https://www.hettich.com/in_EN/services.html
    • Mumbai
    Company awards
    https://castwerk.hettich.com/en/company/awards-honors.html
    Address
    403,DurLite House
    4000053 Mumbai
    India
    +91-7400091911 www.hettich.com/in_EN/home.html
    Legal disclosure

    https://castwerk.hettich.com/en/company/awards-honors.html

      Add SEO element