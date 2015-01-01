We are a small team of Florence Architectural and

Interior Designing services based in Gurgaon last five years Florence has registered as a firm / organization since 2015. We offer our services like architectural and interior design, structural design, landscape design, green building design and building automation. At present we are working on both residential and commercial projects. We take projects on designing consultancy as well as on turnkey basis.

Our design approach is modern and contemporary, Classic, Victorian and Fusion concepts, we believe in creating simple useful spaces which interact with its users and maintain the balance. We believe in team work to produce new and innovative designs which meets client requirement and are specific to the needs of the project valuable customer and fulfilling their desires.