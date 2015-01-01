We are a small team of Florence Architectural and
Interior Designing services based in Gurgaon last five years Florence has registered as a firm / organization since 2015. We offer our services like architectural and interior design, structural design, landscape design, green building design and building automation. At present we are working on both residential and commercial projects. We take projects on designing consultancy as well as on turnkey basis.
Our design approach is modern and contemporary, Classic, Victorian and Fusion concepts, we believe in creating simple useful spaces which interact with its users and maintain the balance. We believe in team work to produce new and innovative designs which meets client requirement and are specific to the needs of the project valuable customer and fulfilling their desires.
- Services
- Furniture Design and all kind of furnishings fabrics all kind of wooden work and all kind home furnishing p
- All kind of floor Design with Marble and Tile with wooden Flooring
- False Ceiling Design with POP
- Grid & Gypsum
- All kind of Glass Design and Fitting
- All kind of Plumbing work
- Wall Finishing with Customise Wallpaper
- Designable Wallpaper and 3D wallpaper PVC panelling and Paints
- All kind of MS & SS Work
- Fire Fighting and all kind of Air conditions
- All kind of Electrical work with Lighting Design and home automation
- Complete range of office automation products
- … … … ..& many other services & products for Residential & Official Interior needs
- Service areas
- Delhi NCR and all over India
- Address
-
Office no.09, Plot no.02, DLF, Phase—V, Sector – 43, Golf Course Road, Near, Gurgaon, Haryana—9953090209,9560975061
122001 Gurgaon
India
+91-9953090209 www.florencetec.com
Our design approach
