UK Interia Pvt Ltd
Interior Architects in Gurgaon
    • EMAAR MARBELLA, UK Interia Pvt Ltd UK Interia Pvt Ltd Modern style bedroom
    EMAAR MARBELLA, UK Interia Pvt Ltd UK Interia Pvt Ltd Modern nursery/kids room
    EMAAR MARBELLA, UK Interia Pvt Ltd UK Interia Pvt Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +4
    EMAAR MARBELLA
    Civil Lines Villa, UK Interia Pvt Ltd UK Interia Pvt Ltd
    Civil Lines Villa, UK Interia Pvt Ltd UK Interia Pvt Ltd
    Civil Lines Villa, UK Interia Pvt Ltd UK Interia Pvt Ltd
    +9
    Civil Lines Villa
    M3M Golf Estate, UK Interia Pvt Ltd UK Interia Pvt Ltd Modern living room
    M3M Golf Estate, UK Interia Pvt Ltd UK Interia Pvt Ltd Modern dining room
    M3M Golf Estate, UK Interia Pvt Ltd UK Interia Pvt Ltd Modern living room
    +2
    M3M Golf Estate
    Ambience Lagoon, UK Interia Pvt Ltd UK Interia Pvt Ltd Eclectic style living room Stone
    Ambience Lagoon, UK Interia Pvt Ltd UK Interia Pvt Ltd Eclectic style living room
    Ambience Lagoon, UK Interia Pvt Ltd UK Interia Pvt Ltd Eclectic style living room
    +4
    Ambience Lagoon

    Interia offers complete bouquet of  interior design solutions for high end residential segment. Our services include designing, project management, onsite execution and offsite furniture fabrication at our fully mechanised facility at Gurgaon. We are the only Interior Design company in NCR that follows high professional standards. Interia has won several awards for outstanding designs and a very high degree of customer satisfaction.

    Services
    Interior Designer
    Service areas
    • Gurgaon
    • South Delhi
    • Delhi NCR
    • North India
    • Bangalore
    Company awards
    • Asia Property Award for Best Interior design Company in Delhi NCR
    • India's Most Prominent Architects and Design Awards
    • India Business Awards for Best Design Company In Delhi NCR
    Address
    610 A, Sushant Lok 1
    122002 Gurgaon
    India
    +91-9810012753 www.theinteria.com

    Reviews

    Sumit Malik
    No option for negative rating, they don't even deserve 1 star rating. Very unprofessional, not communicative and doesn't value effort and work. Not recommended.
    6 months ago
