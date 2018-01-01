Your browser is out-of-date.

BhuviDesignStudio
Artists & Artisans in Bangalore
Reviews (6)
Projects

    • Tree with Backlight, BhuviDesignStudio BhuviDesignStudio ArtworkOther artistic objects Wood Black
    Tree with Backlight
    Wall Art
    Wall Decor - Back light
    Terracotta wall murals
    Wall Murals

    Bhuvi Design Studio, a Bangalore Art & Design Studio. We work closely with Artists and Textile

    designers to design wall Art, Décor and Lifestyle Products.

    Bhuvi Design Studio is also into Art Consulting where we work with Architects and interior designers for customized Art Installations.

    We're passionate about art and believe that art is an important and fundamental part of our society. Living with art and engaging with artists should be accessible to everyone, no matter where you live or whom you know.

    We are proud to say that a majority of all these products are made in India.

    Services
    • wall art
    • wall accents
    • decor art
    • Art consulting
    Service areas
    • Bangalore
    Address
    #173/15,2nd floor, BWSSB Road, Surbhi Layout, Yelahanka
    560064 Bangalore
    India
    +91-7624800213 www.bhuvidesignstudio.in

    Reviews

    savithanayaka
    Thank you, Bhuvi Design Studio for installing custom murel and waterfall at our residence in Mysore. Keep up the good work
    almost 4 years ago
    Project date: June 2018
    Edit
    Yesu Paul
    over 2 years ago
    Savitha Nayaka
    Bhuvi design studio have done a very good job in installing customised murals and waterfall at our residence in Mysore. Keep up the good work.
    almost 4 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
