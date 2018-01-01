Bhuvi Design Studio, a Bangalore Art & Design Studio . We work closely with Artists and Textile

designers to design wall Art, Décor and Lifestyle Products .

Bhuvi Design Studio is also into Art Consulting where we work with Architects and interior designers for customized Art Installations.

We're passionate about art and believe that art is an important and fundamental part of our society. Living with art and engaging with artists should be accessible to everyone, no matter where you live or whom you know.

We are proud to say that a majority of all these products are made in India.