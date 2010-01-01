Your browser is out-of-date.

Dream Touch
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
    Dream touch interiors, estabilished in 2010 with a primary objective of providing stylish solutions at an affordable rate to all it's clientele. Since then Dream touch Interiors have estabilished a strong team and an even stronger reputation of providing quality service. 

    Dream Touch Interiors is apt at developing designs for residential, commercial, office and hospitality projects

    Using revolutionary designs, window decor, lighting and luxury finishing Dream touch Interiors aim to create the best mood and atmosphere in your interior spaces. Our work is to try and create comfortable, distinct designs to suit every style and taste. Looking to create timeless classics and clever use of space while paying close attention to the needs of the client. 

    The company works with handchosen craftsmen and materials to deliver their unique style directly from their workshop.

    The Key features when working with Dream Touch interiors are their: 

    1) Transparent Pricing

    2) 5 Year warranty

    3) Delivery and Installation Options

    4) Post Installation Services

     



    Services
    • Interior Desigins
    • Residential
    • Commercial
    • Hospitality
    • Furniture Designs
    • Delivey and Installation Service
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    560076 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9739254789 www.dreamtouchinteriors.com
