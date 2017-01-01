Your browser is out-of-date.

Ashwin Architects In Bangalore
Architects in Bangalore
    • Kailash Residence Bungalow Design Ashwin Architect, Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Single family home
    Kailash Residence Bungalow Design Ashwin Architect, Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Single family home
    Kailash Residence Bungalow Design Ashwin Architect, Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Single family home
    +11
    Kailash Residence Bungalow Design Ashwin Architect
    Pawans Residence | 30X50 House Design in Bangalore - Residential Architecture & Design Project | View the 30'x50' North facing home for Pawan's Residence. , Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Asian style houses
    Pawans Residence | 30X50 House Design in Bangalore - Residential Architecture & Design Project | View the 30'x50' North facing home for Pawan's Residence. , Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Asian style houses
    Pawans Residence | 30X50 House Design in Bangalore - Residential Architecture & Design Project | View the 30'x50' North facing home for Pawan's Residence. , Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Asian style houses
    +24
    Pawans Residence | 30X50 House Design in Bangalore - Residential Architecture & Design Project | View the 30'x50' North facing home for Pawan's Residence.
    THE ELEMENTAL / Ashwin Architects - 40’ x 60’ Residential project, Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    THE ELEMENTAL / Ashwin Architects - 40’ x 60’ Residential project, Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    THE ELEMENTAL / Ashwin Architects - 40’ x 60’ Residential project, Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Modern style bedroom
    +27
    THE ELEMENTAL / Ashwin Architects - 40’ x 60’ Residential project
    VARDHAMAN RESIDENCE - Plot Size: 20′ x 48′ - House Designs In Indian Style - House Designers In India - Residential Architects In India - 4BHK House Plans In India - Bangalore Chennai Coimbatore Salem Vijayawada Hyderabad , Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Small bedroom
    VARDHAMAN RESIDENCE - Plot Size: 20′ x 48′ - House Designs In Indian Style - House Designers In India - Residential Architects In India - 4BHK House Plans In India - Bangalore Chennai Coimbatore Salem Vijayawada Hyderabad , Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Bungalows
    VARDHAMAN RESIDENCE - Plot Size: 20′ x 48′ - House Designs In Indian Style - House Designers In India - Residential Architects In India - 4BHK House Plans In India - Bangalore Chennai Coimbatore Salem Vijayawada Hyderabad , Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Modern study/office
    +11
    VARDHAMAN RESIDENCE - Plot Size: 20′ x 48′ - House Designs In Indian Style - House Designers In India - Residential Architects In India - 4BHK House Plans In India - Bangalore Chennai Coimbatore Salem Vijayawada Hyderabad
    Tree By The House - 30’ x 50’ Residential House In Bangalore, Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Bungalows
    Tree By The House - 30’ x 50’ Residential House In Bangalore, Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Modern houses
    Tree By The House - 30’ x 50’ Residential House In Bangalore, Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Modern houses
    +17
    Tree By The House - 30’ x 50’ Residential House In Bangalore
    50×80 House South West Corner | Inspiring Elevation Design, Interiors | Lincon’s Villa, Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Modern garden
    50×80 House South West Corner | Inspiring Elevation Design, Interiors | Lincon’s Villa, Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Modern dining room
    50×80 House South West Corner | Inspiring Elevation Design, Interiors | Lincon’s Villa, Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Ashwin Architects In Bangalore Modern dining room
    +21
    50×80 House South West Corner | Inspiring Elevation Design, Interiors | Lincon’s Villa
    The Firm

    Ashwin Architects was started in mid – 2003 with the express intention of Bridging the Divide that exists between people’s perception of their personal spaces & the stark reality of the buildings coming up in our urban jungles.Experience lies in holistic designs for individual residences, bungalows, development of housing layouts, apartment complexes, commercial complexes and gated communities.As architects in Bangalore, the firm transcends the divide between contemporary architecture and the cultural context which they are set in. Add the rising need for energy efficient green buildings and increased stress on optimization of available spaces.

    Design Philosophy

    ﻿“As a human mind is extremely sensitive to the surroundings, it leaves a deep impact on us. Our surroundings, the house plans, the office designs, the home interiors, the architecture designs, the people, the traffic, career objectives, etc., all have a direct bearing on our sense of well-being. We cannot do anything about the traffic but we can create a meaningful interface between you and your surrounding i.e. the house and office in a qualitative manner that enhances positive energies in terms of form, function, climate control, vastu, and more.”– Ar. Ashwin A.P, Principal Architect

    Services
    • architects
    • interir designers
    • residential architects
    • commercial architects
    • commercial building design
    Service areas
    • India
    • south India
    • Bangalore
    • Chennai
    • Salem
    • Mysore
    • Coimbatore
    • Vijayawada
    • Gunther
    Address
    #23, Ratnavilas Road, Basavanagudi,
    560004 Bangalore
    India
    +91-7026524524 www.ashwinarchitects.com
