The Firm

Ashwin Architects was started in mid – 2003 with the express intention of Bridging the Divide that exists between people’s perception of their personal spaces & the stark reality of the buildings coming up in our urban jungles.Experience lies in holistic designs for individual residences, bungalows, development of housing layouts, apartment complexes, commercial complexes and gated communities.As architects in Bangalore, the firm transcends the divide between contemporary architecture and the cultural context which they are set in. Add the rising need for energy efficient green buildings and increased stress on optimization of available spaces.

Design Philosophy

﻿“As a human mind is extremely sensitive to the surroundings, it leaves a deep impact on us. Our surroundings, the house plans, the office designs, the home interiors, the architecture designs, the people, the traffic, career objectives, etc., all have a direct bearing on our sense of well-being. We cannot do anything about the traffic but we can create a meaningful interface between you and your surrounding i.e. the house and office in a qualitative manner that enhances positive energies in terms of form, function, climate control, vastu, and more.”– Ar. Ashwin A.P, Principal Architect