ADCPL - (Architects, Engineers & Interior Designers) ::: Introduction Established in Aashray Design Consultants Pvt. Ltd (an ISO : certified company) has been in the industry for last 25 years. Since our inception our objective has been to give quality service with correct architectural guidance, so that your imagination can be brought to reality within stipulated time & budget. Our attempt is to experiment with the use of modern computation and multidimensional designing techniques to achieve better results!! Our Infrastructure We have a well-established office in South Delhi for the last 25 years and we are competent to take up any building typology. As far as our team is concerned, we have a good working strength of staff comprising of Architects, 3D Designers, Civil Engineers, Interior Designers and adequate team for accounts and administrative purpose.

Amit Murao is the Vice President of ADCPL and currently working on PAN India projects. He did his graduation from SPA New Delhi, where he was awarded Gold Medal for his thesis. He has done various specialization courses from world renowned universities like IIT-R & Harvard to expand his knowledge base. He specializes in high-end residential, commercial and interior projects.