amitmurao.com
Architects in New Delhi
    • OUTHOUSE, amitmurao.com amitmurao.com Modern houses
    OUTHOUSE, amitmurao.com amitmurao.com Modern living room
    OUTHOUSE
    SAKAE SUSHI, New Delhi, amitmurao.com amitmurao.com Asian style museums
    SAKAE SUSHI, New Delhi
    Lakdiwala, amitmurao.com amitmurao.com Commercial spaces
    Lakdiwala
    TNS – CORPORATE OFFICE, Noida, amitmurao.com amitmurao.com Commercial spaces
    TNS – CORPORATE OFFICE, Noida
    AM-A-ZONE CLUB, Jaipur, amitmurao.com amitmurao.com Rustic style museums
    AM-A-ZONE CLUB, Jaipur
    Corporate Tower, Gurgaon, amitmurao.com amitmurao.com Commercial spaces
    Corporate Tower, Gurgaon
    ADCPL - (Architects, Engineers & Interior Designers) ::: Introduction Established in Aashray Design Consultants Pvt. Ltd (an ISO : certified company) has been in the industry for last 25 years. Since our inception our objective has been to give quality service with correct architectural guidance, so that your imagination can be brought to reality within stipulated time & budget. Our attempt is to experiment with the use of modern computation and multidimensional designing techniques to achieve better results!! Our Infrastructure We have a well-established office in South Delhi for the last 25 years and we are competent to take up any building typology. As far as our team is concerned, we have a good working strength of staff comprising of Architects, 3D Designers, Civil Engineers, Interior Designers and adequate team for accounts and administrative purpose. 

    Amit Murao is the Vice President of ADCPL and currently working on PAN India projects. He did his graduation from SPA New Delhi, where he was awarded Gold Medal for his thesis. He has done various specialization courses from world renowned universities like IIT-R & Harvard to expand his knowledge base. He specializes in high-end residential, commercial and interior projects.

    Services
    Architectural & Interior Design
    Service areas
    Delhi NCR and New Delhi
    Company awards
    • 1) MAMR: AWARD FOR BEST ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN FIRM IN DELHI
    • 2) GOLD MEDAL: SCHOOL OF PLANNING AND ARCHITECTURE, N.DELHI (AWARDED FOR THESIS)
    • 3) EXPERT AUTHOR: EZINE ARTICLES
    • 4) COUNTRY REPORTER: WORLD ARCHITECTURE COMMUNITY
    Address
    110049 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9310048703 amitmurao.com
