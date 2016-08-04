Your browser is out-of-date.
To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!
This home is wonderful simply because of the space composition and how easily the design seems to flow from one room to the other. The choice of colors is bold, making it a home
that is proud to display the vibrancy of colors.
This home is a modest and unassuming design. However, everything you see in the home is representative of what the homeowners want
and need in a beautiful and simple home.