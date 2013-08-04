Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
SP INTERIORS
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Overview 23Projects (23) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Ajay Bali, SP INTERIORS SP INTERIORS Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Ajay Bali, SP INTERIORS SP INTERIORS Modern living room
    Ajay Bali, SP INTERIORS SP INTERIORS Modern living room
    +39
    Ajay Bali
    bee hive play school, SP INTERIORS SP INTERIORS Commercial spaces
    bee hive play school, SP INTERIORS SP INTERIORS Commercial spaces
    bee hive play school, SP INTERIORS SP INTERIORS
    +41
    bee hive play school
    BCD Travels, SP INTERIORS SP INTERIORS Commercial spaces
    BCD Travels, SP INTERIORS SP INTERIORS Commercial spaces
    BCD Travels, SP INTERIORS SP INTERIORS Commercial spaces
    +16
    BCD Travels
    Krish developers, SP INTERIORS SP INTERIORS Commercial spaces
    Krish developers, SP INTERIORS SP INTERIORS Commercial spaces
    Krish developers, SP INTERIORS SP INTERIORS Commercial spaces
    +2
    Krish developers
    MAK traders, SP INTERIORS SP INTERIORS Commercial spaces
    MAK traders, SP INTERIORS SP INTERIORS Commercial spaces
    MAK traders, SP INTERIORS SP INTERIORS Commercial spaces
    +3
    MAK traders
    PRO ALPHA Capital, SP INTERIORS SP INTERIORS Commercial spaces
    PRO ALPHA Capital, SP INTERIORS SP INTERIORS Commercial spaces
    PRO ALPHA Capital, SP INTERIORS SP INTERIORS Commercial spaces
    +6
    PRO ALPHA Capital
    Show all 23 projects

    S P Interiors is a renowned name for more than a decade providing
    Quality Work and Timely Delivery of Commercial Offices and Residential Apartments across Mumbai. Our forte is Turnkey Contracting for Commercial and Residential Interiors. At S P Interiors we deliver our commitments.

    Services
    • Space Planning
    • Interior Designing and Turnkey Contracting
    • MEP Consultancy
    • Project Management Consultancy
    Service areas
    • Conceptual Design
    • 3 Dimensional views
    • Walk Through
    • Furniture Layout
    • False Ceilings
    • Electrical Works
    • HVAC Works
    • Graphics and Branding
    • Mumbai
    • Show all 9 service areas
    Address
    15/ Daruwala house, Ardeshir dadi cross lane, C.P tank, mumbai
    400004 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9821484373 www.spinteriors.in

    Reviews

    ektapsp
    Its like living in heaven.
    over 4 years ago
    Edit
    Harsh Jethwa
    Good
    almost 2 years ago
    Nikunj Solanki
    Pritesh is an amazing guy who knows his line of work and has a very skilled team of workers who can complete the work in bare minimum time. Renovating you Home / Office ? You should surely connect with him and I can assure you it will be worthwhile. Thanks a Lot Pritesh. God Bless. Cheers, - Nikunj S.
    11 months ago
    Show all 16 reviews
      Add SEO element