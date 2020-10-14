Monoceros Studio initiated in 1999 by three amigos Donika, Kinjal and Gaurav, Monoceros Studio has come a long way. After completion of his technical studies, he has directed his efforts in providing solution to clients through the Exponentially great services by Monoceros Studio.
From the time of its inception, the company has completed many projects and improved the learning curve to become finest company in its field. We understand our customer first, in that process we provide the best solution of their requirements. We have successfully completed the Projects for bungalows, Institutional Buildings, Residential & Commercial Complex, Industrial Construction, Hospitality Industries, Green Plotted Developments & Many Government & NGO Assignments.
Philosophy:
Monoceros Studio optimally focuses on Engineering that's merged with human factors and architectural development. The compact combination of engineering and architect makes our group vision very much possible with the philosophy of "Building Excellence".
- successfully completed within 30 days—4000 sq ft khadi sarita showroom located at law garden ahmedabad with Quality and very competitive rate with best quality so our honorable cm of gujarat gave award to our ceo Mr. Gaurav Vyas
