Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Monoceros Interarch Solutions
Interior Designers & Decorators in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India
Overview 39Projects (39) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (13)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Modern Office Interior , Monoceros Interarch Solutions Monoceros Interarch Solutions Modern study/office
    Modern Office Interior , Monoceros Interarch Solutions Monoceros Interarch Solutions Modern study/office
    Modern Office Interior , Monoceros Interarch Solutions Monoceros Interarch Solutions Modern study/office
    +8
    Modern Office Interior
    Farm to Fork - Garden Restaurant, Monoceros Interarch Solutions Monoceros Interarch Solutions Classic airports
    Farm to Fork - Garden Restaurant, Monoceros Interarch Solutions Monoceros Interarch Solutions Classic airports
    Farm to Fork - Garden Restaurant, Monoceros Interarch Solutions Monoceros Interarch Solutions Classic airports
    +12
    Farm to Fork - Garden Restaurant
    Designed with Style , Designed with comfort., Monoceros Interarch Solutions Monoceros Interarch Solutions Mediterranean style bedroom
    Designed with Style , Designed with comfort., Monoceros Interarch Solutions Monoceros Interarch Solutions Mediterranean style bedroom
    Designed with Style , Designed with comfort., Monoceros Interarch Solutions Monoceros Interarch Solutions Mediterranean style bedroom
    +2
    Designed with Style , Designed with comfort.
    "Brighten every nook and corner" - Villa Interior Design, Monoceros Interarch Solutions Monoceros Interarch Solutions Modern living room
    "Brighten every nook and corner" - Villa Interior Design, Monoceros Interarch Solutions Monoceros Interarch Solutions Modern living room
    "Brighten every nook and corner" - Villa Interior Design, Monoceros Interarch Solutions Monoceros Interarch Solutions Modern living room
    +3
    "Brighten every nook and corner" - Villa Interior Design
    "Interiors that reflect your style" 4BHK Interior designer, Ahmedabad , Monoceros Interarch Solutions Monoceros Interarch Solutions Minimalist living room
    "Interiors that reflect your style" 4BHK Interior designer, Ahmedabad , Monoceros Interarch Solutions Monoceros Interarch Solutions Minimalist living room
    "Interiors that reflect your style" 4BHK Interior designer, Ahmedabad , Monoceros Interarch Solutions Monoceros Interarch Solutions Minimalist living room
    +2
    "Interiors that reflect your style" 4BHK Interior designer, Ahmedabad
    Design is a Journey from Heritage......!, Monoceros Interarch Solutions Monoceros Interarch Solutions Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Design is a Journey from Heritage......!, Monoceros Interarch Solutions Monoceros Interarch Solutions Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Design is a Journey from Heritage......!
    Show all 39 projects

    Monoceros Studio initiated in 1999 by three amigos Donika, Kinjal and  Gaurav, Monoceros Studio has come a long way. After completion of his technical studies, he  has directed his efforts in providing solution to clients through the Exponentially great services by Monoceros Studio.

    From the time of its inception, the company has completed many projects and improved the learning curve to become finest company in its field. We understand our customer first, in that process we provide the best solution of their requirements. We have successfully completed the Projects for bungalows, Institutional Buildings, Residential & Commercial Complex, Industrial Construction, Hospitality Industries, Green Plotted Developments & Many Government & NGO Assignments.

    Philosophy:
    Monoceros Studio optimally focuses on Engineering that's merged with human factors and architectural development. The compact combination of engineering and architect makes our group vision very much possible with the philosophy of "Building Excellence".

    Services
    • INTERIOR TURNKEY PROJECTS
    • RENOVATION
    • CONSTRUCTION WORK
    • turnkey interior work
    • architecture services
    • industrial construction
    • residential interior work
    • office interior design
    • home interior design
    • flat interior work
    • turnkey interior designer
    • office interior work
    • party plot designer
    • commercial interior designer
    • residential interior designer
    • Show all 15 services
    Service areas
    • Ahmedabad
    • Jaipur
    • Mumbai
    • Pune
    • Rajasthan
    • baroda
    • surat
    • Maharashtra
    • Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India
    • Show all 9 service areas
    Company awards
    • Awards & Recognition
    • successfully completed within 30 days—4000 sq ft khadi sarita showroom located at law garden ahmedabad with Quality and very competitive rate with best quality so our honorable cm of gujarat gave award to our ceo Mr. Gaurav Vyas
    Address
    810 SAFAL PRELUDE OPP. SPIPA, OPP.LANE TO ESQUARE BUILDING BESIDE RIVIERA ANTILIA CORPORATE ROAD AHMEDABAD—380015 GUJRAT
    380015 Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India
    India
    +91-9825084116 www.monoceros.in

    Reviews

    Monoceros Interarch Solutions Monoceros Interarch Solutions
    I am so happy with my finished living / dining room design which team has created for me! they addressed all of my requests and created a design from my inspiration images and desired color themes.
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: September 2019
    Edit
    Nikhil Kakani Nikhil Kakani
    Monoceros offers the best solutions in their field and has in depth knowledge and expertise
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: September 2019
    Edit
    Monoceros Interarch Solutions Monoceros Interarch Solutions
    I was thrilled to be able to work with an actual experienced designer for my home office rather than trying to do everything myself . My designer listened to my ideas and worked withing my budget to reimagine my space into something i would happy to spend into something i would happy to spend tine in . Thank you team for serving us in different state.
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: January 2020
    Edit
    Show all 13 reviews
      Edit SEO element