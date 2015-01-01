Your browser is out-of-date.

Rebel Designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Reviews (18)
2BHK apartment in Mumbai outskirts, Rebel Designs Rebel Designs Modern living room Multicolored
2BHK apartment in Mumbai outskirts, Rebel Designs Rebel Designs Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood effect
2BHK apartment in Mumbai outskirts, Rebel Designs Rebel Designs Dining roomTables
+13
2BHK apartment in Mumbai outskirts
2BHK Project Colaba, Rebel Designs Rebel Designs Small bedroom Plywood Beige
2BHK Project Colaba, Rebel Designs Rebel Designs Minimalist living room Plywood Green
2BHK Project Colaba, Rebel Designs Rebel Designs Small bedroom Plywood Beige
+2
2BHK Project Colaba
2BHK Project Malad, Rebel Designs Rebel Designs Classic style living room Wood Brown
2BHK Project Malad, Rebel Designs Rebel Designs Rustic style bathroom Tiles Grey
2BHK Project Malad, Rebel Designs Rebel Designs Kitchen units Tiles Turquoise
+2
2BHK Project Malad
Mulund Project, Rebel Designs Rebel Designs Minimalist living room Marble White
Mulund Project, Rebel Designs Rebel Designs Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Brown
Mulund Project, Rebel Designs Rebel Designs Small kitchens Plywood Brown
+2
Mulund Project
1BHK Project , Rebel Designs Rebel Designs Living roomSofas & armchairs Plywood Grey
1BHK Project , Rebel Designs Rebel Designs Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs Wood Grey
1BHK Project , Rebel Designs Rebel Designs Kitchen units Plywood Green
+2
1BHK Project
2BHK Project Juhu, Rebel Designs Rebel Designs Minimalist living room Iron/Steel Blue
2BHK Project Juhu, Rebel Designs Rebel Designs Small bedroom Plywood Multicolored
2BHK Project Juhu, Rebel Designs Rebel Designs Modern style bedroom Plastic Wood effect
+2
2BHK Project Juhu
Rebel Designs is an interior design studio located in Mumbai, offering full service designs for residential and commercial clients alike. Specializing in new construction, remodeling, modular kitchens and furniture design. We offer our clients a full turn key package, taking projects from concept to completion.

We have established ourselves in the market as a best budget interior decorators and designers.Our team is capable of executing projects from lower to moderate to high end budgets.We believe that space is the main aspect of interior design and optimizing space and recreating is what makes your Home or Office delightful.We have a concept and process of executing any type of project. 

Services

Project Analysis - Project Design - Production and Execution - Furniture Design - Office Design - Design Consultancy - Home Advising - Modular Kitchen

Process

About The Designer

Contact Us - If you need a little help or a lot of help, please get in touch with our designers, we love to hear your questions, interior design ideas and feedback.

Lets design together!

Services
  • Interior Design Solution
  • Interior Turnkey Package
  • Modular Kitchen's
  • Furniture Design
  • Residential
Service areas
Mumbai and India
Address
91Springboard Godrej&Boyce Gate No 2 Plant No 6 LBS Marg Opp Vikhroli Bus Depot. Vikhroli West
400079 Mumbai
India
+91-7021367636 www.rebeldesigns.in

Reviews

tejal thakur tejal thakur
A beautiful and innovative design template which reflects the Passion for work and innovative ideas. Good Team Management And Outstanding Job. A special thanks to Mr.Gandhi for the hard work that he put in. Thank you. 100% satisfied with the execution and supervision .
over 2 years ago
Project date: January 2019
Edit
Raju sawant Raju sawant
Great experience and great service.. Would love to hire services again. 👍👍
over 2 years ago
Project date: November 2018
Edit
