We are turnkey services provider of home interiors. Our philosophy is to create environments that are warm, inviting and quality delivery. we are providing creative storage solutions and stylish environment.
Working within a budget is our top priority. we understand the vision of each client and align the project with the needs of our client. Prioritising client needs and allocating the resources on priority, ensures the project stays on time and within budget. while not sacrificing design quality.
- Services
- Modular kitchen
- wardrobe
- tv unit
- false ceiling
- Painting
- Electrical work
- Service areas
- Electronic city and Bangalore
- Address
-
Ananth Nagar Pase 1, Electronic City Phase 2
560100 Bangalore
India
+91-9538469491 www.foglineinteriors.com