Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
FOGLINE INTERIORS
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Overview 4Projects (4) 4Ideabooks (4)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Project 2, FOGLINE INTERIORS FOGLINE INTERIORS Modern kitchen
    Project 2, FOGLINE INTERIORS FOGLINE INTERIORS Modern kitchen
    Project 2, FOGLINE INTERIORS FOGLINE INTERIORS Modern study/office
    +6
    Project 2
    Project 1, FOGLINE INTERIORS FOGLINE INTERIORS Modern kitchen
    Project 1, FOGLINE INTERIORS FOGLINE INTERIORS Modern kitchen
    Project 1, FOGLINE INTERIORS FOGLINE INTERIORS Modern kitchen
    +9
    Project 1
    2BHK @Ananth nagar , FOGLINE INTERIORS FOGLINE INTERIORS BedroomWardrobes & closets
    2BHK @Ananth nagar , FOGLINE INTERIORS FOGLINE INTERIORS Kitchen units
    2BHK @Ananth nagar , FOGLINE INTERIORS FOGLINE INTERIORS Kitchen units
    +7
    2BHK @Ananth nagar
    2BHK @ Poornima Elite, FOGLINE INTERIORS FOGLINE INTERIORS Living roomTV stands & cabinets Plywood Multicolored
    2BHK @ Poornima Elite, FOGLINE INTERIORS FOGLINE INTERIORS Living roomStorage Plywood Multicolored
    2BHK @ Poornima Elite, FOGLINE INTERIORS FOGLINE INTERIORS Dining roomCrockery & glassware Plywood Multicolored
    +4
    2BHK @ Poornima Elite

    We are turnkey services provider of home interiors. Our philosophy is to create environments that are warm, inviting and quality delivery. we are providing creative storage solutions and stylish environment.
    Working within a budget is our top priority. we understand the vision of each client and align the project with the needs of our client. Prioritising client needs and allocating the resources on priority, ensures the project stays on time and within budget. while not sacrificing design quality.

    Services
    • Modular kitchen
    • wardrobe
    • tv unit
    • false ceiling
    • Painting
    • Electrical work
    Service areas
    Electronic city and Bangalore
    Address
    Ananth Nagar Pase 1, Electronic City Phase 2
    560100 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9538469491 www.foglineinteriors.com

    Reviews

    Ajay S
    over 3 years ago
    Tulu Kumar Polai
    about 3 years ago
    Janani Meganathan
    about 4 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element