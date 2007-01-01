Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Urban Homez
Interior Designers & Decorators in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, India
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Urban Homez
    Urban Homez
    Urban Homez
    +26
    Click to complete

    Urban Homez India Pvt. Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 with the mission to provide transparent, professional and quality Home Improvement & Interior solutions to home owners in India.

    Today it is one of the leading providers of turnkey interior solutions to home owners & corporate in India and is a leading brand in Modular Kitchen, Wardrobes and Furniture space in India. In line with its vision to promote transparency, Urban Homez shares lot of articles on interior design trends and practices with its user base, on a continuous basis, to educate and enlighten them on the subject. Today it has one of the largest repositories of original online content on ‘Interiors’ in India and a strong community of home owners who follow the same.

    Services
    • Interior design services
    • modular kitchen
    • Flooring
    • false Ceiling
    • Home Painting
    • furniture
    • office furniture
    Service areas
    • Noida
    • Delhi
    • Gurugram
    • Delhi-NCR
    • Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, India
    Address
    501 Ansal corporate Park , sector 142, Noida
    201301 Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, India
    India
    +91-8750354241 www.urbanhomez.in
      Add SEO element