At Home Care Park, we provide quality and affordable home care services all across Delhi-NCR. Whether you need daily home or office cleaning, pest control, AC repair and carpentry services or appointment based care, we are always at your service. Our certified practitioners develop a personalized home/industrial care plan that suits your individual needs.
- Services
- AC Repairing Service
- Geyser Repairing Service
- Washing Machine Repairing Service
- Refrigerator Repairing Service
- Service areas
- Delhi NCR
- Address
-
F-88, Chilla, Near MRF Tyre Shop, Mayur Vihar Phase-1, Delhi
110091 Delhi
India
+91-9650436514 homecarepark.com