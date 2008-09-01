Your browser is out-of-date.

TG ARCHITECTS
Architects in Chennai
Reviews (9)
    We offer assistance to people with settling on better choices with regard to designing and building
    their dream projects. We offer Real estate services for individuals and organizations looking for  investments, also taking into account the customer's needs. We are essentially a one stop answer  for your purchasing land, planning your building, constructing it and additionally promote the project  on market, upon your wish.

    We are a group of exceedingly prepared individuals from varied backgrounds and are equipped with  dynamic technologies that make work more effective and efficient, subsequently saving on both time  and money of our clients. The primary objective of our organization is to support customers from  initial planning to final implementation of their projects. Remarkable customer satisfaction and value for money is what distinguishes us in our field. We believe our quality of service and  timely completion of projects contributes to the growth and prosperity of our clients and our team.

    Services
    • Planning
    • Execution
    • turnkey
    • promotion
    Service areas
    • Architecture
    • Interior
    • landscape
    • construction
    • real estate
    • CHENNAI
    Company awards
    Best Innovative use of steel in Architecture 2008-09
    Address
    11/132,1st Floor, Thinagaran Salai, PMD Nagar, Kovilambakkam
    600129 Chennai
    India
    +04443800010 architects@tggroups.in
    A young visionary with remarkable business acumen, Ar. Thinaguru is an entrepreneur par excellence. His passion is mirrored by the multifaceted nature  of the TG Groups and his determination to take the organization to the next level.

    Ar.Thinaguru graduated in India and completed his Masters in Construction  Management in the United Kingdom. He heads the architecture division and is the  project manager. Growing with TG Groups and confronting endless new challenges,  he has carried out various roles, from project coordinator to construction and  site manager to lead designer. Based on experience and practice, he is now looking  to extend his business area and indulge in a variety of project typologies.

    Ar.Thinaguru believes that the collective synergy between the team, its leaders  and the clients is the keystone of any establishment’s exponential growth and  enduring success.

    Reviews

    Harish Hart
    Overpriced
    9 months ago
    Indu Mathi
    👍
    over 1 year ago
    John Robert
    Nice experience
    about 1 year ago
