Hi-Tech Institute
Reviews (5)
    • Hi TechInstitute is the most famous institute of advance technology in Patna, India. We offers various course like mobile repairing course, laptop repairing course, tablet repairing course, computer hardware course, advance mobile repairing course and other technical courses. We believe in quality based training and focus to make our students technically equipped. With our specialist and expert faculties we are capable of imparting technical help to our students with such an easy and suitable method. We provide a platform where students achieve their goals. We are not only offer technical education but also preparation for interviews which through they get job easily.

    https://www.hi-techinstitute.in/mobile-repairing-course-training-institute.html

    Services
    • Mobile Repairing Training Institute
    • Mobile Repairing Course
    • Laptop Repairing Course
    Service areas
    Patna
    Address
    Bankipur, Patna
    800004 Patna
    India
    +91-9386386386 www.hi-techinstitute.in

    Reviews

    Micro Chiptech
    Micro Chip Tech Institute in Purnia
    over 3 years ago
    munmun kumar
    Worst institute of patna. Receptionist manish explains syllabus like a genius and teachers like inder and others teaches like fool. Teachers must be trained. I joined it but has to leave after realizing its poor teaching conditions and no transparency attitude. Total loss of money.
    over 4 years ago
    dinesh saini
    Laptop computer mobile best institute delhi & patna
    about 2 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
