Space It Up
Interior Architects in Pune
Reviews (5)
    • Harmony of Shades, Space It Up Space It Up Small bedroom
    Harmony of Shades, Space It Up Space It Up Small bedroom
    Harmony of Shades, Space It Up Space It Up Small bedroom
    Harmony of Shades
    Show flat for housing society in Pune, Space It Up Space It Up Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
    Show flat for housing society in Pune, Space It Up Space It Up Minimalist living room
    Show flat for housing society in Pune, Space It Up Space It Up Minimalist living room
    Show flat for housing society in Pune
    Linear Progression, Space It Up Space It Up Modern dining room
    Linear Progression, Space It Up Space It Up Modern dining room
    Linear Progression, Space It Up Space It Up Modern living room
    Linear Progression
    Rooftop Anecdotes, Space It Up Space It Up Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    Rooftop Anecdotes, Space It Up Space It Up Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    Rooftop Anecdotes, Space It Up Space It Up Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    Rooftop Anecdotes

    We Spaceitup a pune based firm with the team of young and dymanic architects, are practicing interior design in residential and commercial sector in and around pune since past decade.

    Timeless, Classy, Space Efficient and Cost Effective designs are our key considerations while designing the interior spaces. You can view our profile on urban clap website.

    Services
    Turn key Interior design solutions
    Service areas
    Pune
    Address
    1-B, Saket, Behind Royal Enfield showroom, Right Bhusari colony, Paud Road.
    411038 Pune
    India
    +91-9004933397

    Reviews

    Shruti Goregaonkar
    If you are looking for your dream home with the best interiors then Space It Up is the perfect choice. Their team just rocks as they are very skillful and friendly. So i would suggest everyone to go for it.
    about 4 years ago
    ASHA DUSANE
    Anand and team is a pleasure to deal with. Great expertise and understanding of what I wanted when looking to redecorate my house. Very reasonably priced for such quality. The process from choosing patterns, designs and furniture through to end delivery was very professional. I have no hesitation in recommending.
    about 4 years ago
    Priyanka Singh
    I am happy with my choice on going with Space it Up for my home interiors. Anand and his team were more than willing to bring my dream house or better version of it to life. They have ranges to suit all tastes and budgets. We only had to list our requirements and our needs were catered for.
    about 4 years ago
