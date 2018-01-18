Your browser is out-of-date.

S. KALA ARCHITECTS
Architects in Lucknow
Reviews (5)
    • Mittal residence, S. KALA ARCHITECTS S. KALA ARCHITECTS Villas
    Mittal residence
    Bhupendra residence, S. KALA ARCHITECTS S. KALA ARCHITECTS Villas
    Bhupendra residence
    Arvind residence, S. KALA ARCHITECTS S. KALA ARCHITECTS Villas
    Arvind residence
    Residence - Mr. S. Narayan, S. KALA ARCHITECTS S. KALA ARCHITECTS Villas
    Residence - Mr. S. Narayan
    Services
    Architecture+Interior+Landscape
    Service areas
    LUCKNOW
    Address
    Maharishi Nagar, opp. Maharishi University, IIM Road
    226021 Lucknow
    India
    +91-9795130766 www.skalaarchitects.com

    Reviews

    Varun Pratap Singh
    Not visited yet.
    almost 4 years ago
    SKALA ARCHITECTS
    serve you better
    over 4 years ago
    Amit Choudhary
    Great architecture
    almost 3 years ago
