Architecture plus Value
Architects in Chennai
Reviews (7)
    • Architecture plus Value (A+V) is an award-winning Architectural Practice of high quality design repute. What defines us is our commitment to the idea of adding value through sensible design. We are a young multi-disciplinary team of designers headed by Architect Vigneswar who graduated from C.E.P.T, Ahmedabad (B.Arch) and T.U Delft, The Netherlands (M.Arch). Our expertise is in a range of services from Architecture, Master-Planning, Urban Design and Interior Design. We are currently handling more than 1-million sq ft of projects in Chennai, Bangalore and other places, many of which have received recognition in National and International Platforms.

    Services
    Architecture, Interior Design, and Master-planning
    Service areas
    Chennai
    Company awards
    • - Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), NATIONAL Award For Excellence in Design, 2016 (CONSERVATION)
    • - FOAID Platinum Award (First Place-National), (Best Commercial Project,2017)
    • - Delhi Architecture Festival (Best COMMERCIAL building, 2016)
    • - FOAID Architecture Ideas 2.0 (Best Apartment Project, 2016)
    • - NDTV Design Award 2016 (Best Housing Award Nomination)
    • - IIA Best Young Architect Award (Triune Awards, 2016)
    • - Chennai Architecture Foundation (10 Best Young Practices)
    • - NDTV Design Award 2015 (Heritage Award Nomination)
    • - Top 100 Indian Design Firms (The Merit List, Think Matter)
    • - Published in IIA—Architectural Footprints, Chennai—2015
    • - Featured in IIA—NATCON 2015, Kolkatta
    • - Featured in the THE HINDU—Habitat , (Aug 2014)
    • - Research Paper in 9th International SAHC Forum, Mexico
    • - Young Designer Feature , Architects & Interiors India , 2012
    • - Kurula Varkey Design Forum, Ahmedabad (2010)
    Address
    Old no.3, N Street, Kilpauk Garden Colony,
    600010 Chennai
    India
    +91-9566157840 www.aplusv.in

    Jayaraman P
    Excellent
    about 1 year ago
    anand vasu
    Ok
    12 months ago
    Swathi K
    Architecture plus Value : A motto – to provide great design solutions which add value to every project. An award-winning Design Firm of high quality design repute. What defines this is their commitment to the idea of adding value through sensible design. A young multi-disciplinary team of designers with expertise in a range of services from Architecture, Master-Planning, Urban Design and Interior Design.
    about 3 years ago
