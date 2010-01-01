Architecture plus Value (A+V) is an award-winning Architectural Practice of high quality design repute. What defines us is our commitment to the idea of adding value through sensible design. We are a young multi-disciplinary team of designers headed by Architect Vigneswar who graduated from C.E.P.T, Ahmedabad (B.Arch) and T.U Delft, The Netherlands (M.Arch). Our expertise is in a range of services from Architecture, Master-Planning, Urban Design and Interior Design. We are currently handling more than 1-million sq ft of projects in Chennai, Bangalore and other places, many of which have received recognition in National and International Platforms.
- Architecture, Interior Design, and Master-planning
- Chennai
- - Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), NATIONAL Award For Excellence in Design, 2016 (CONSERVATION)
- - FOAID Platinum Award (First Place-National), (Best Commercial Project,2017)
- - Delhi Architecture Festival (Best COMMERCIAL building, 2016)
- - FOAID Architecture Ideas 2.0 (Best Apartment Project, 2016)
- - NDTV Design Award 2016 (Best Housing Award Nomination)
- - IIA Best Young Architect Award (Triune Awards, 2016)
- - Chennai Architecture Foundation (10 Best Young Practices)
- - NDTV Design Award 2015 (Heritage Award Nomination)
- - Top 100 Indian Design Firms (The Merit List, Think Matter)
- - Published in IIA—Architectural Footprints, Chennai—2015
- - Featured in IIA—NATCON 2015, Kolkatta
- - Featured in the THE HINDU—Habitat , (Aug 2014)
- - Research Paper in 9th International SAHC Forum, Mexico
- - Young Designer Feature , Architects & Interiors India , 2012
- - Kurula Varkey Design Forum, Ahmedabad (2010)
Old no.3, N Street, Kilpauk Garden Colony,
600010 Chennai
India
+91-9566157840 www.aplusv.in