EDEL, the home of premium, next generation smart devices for the modern home and offices. We are proud to present EDEL Sensor Switches and Dimmers. While Safety, Comfort, Energy efficiency, elegance and reliability are our requirements, the products here are achieved as a result of extensive market research, design using the best resources, latest tools, channel partners, great attention to detail, state of the art technology, multiple iterations of design, exhaustive testing and backed by founders with decades of global experience.