Primo Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in Mumbai
Reviews (8)
    • Primo is the contemporary, functional store with a vision to offer premium quality Italian leather furniture including real leather sofas, designer Italian sofas, italian leather sectional sofa and couches. Order our superior range of Italian leather sofas and couches.

    Services
    Italian Leather Sofas & Genuine Leather Sofas Supplier
    Service areas
    Powai & Lower Parel and Mumbai
    Address
    Prathamesh Galaxy, Off Adi Shankaracharya Marg, Opp Powai Lake, Powai Next to Wadhwa Solitaire and NTPC, Mumbai
    400076 Mumbai
    India
    +91-2225706161 primoliving.in

    Reviews

    Nadir Sayyed
    Very nice
    5 months ago
    saira Qureshi
    Nice
    9 months ago
    Rohit Barshe
    Good
    11 months ago
    Show all 8 reviews
