Primo is the contemporary, functional store with a vision to offer premium quality Italian leather furniture including real leather sofas, designer Italian sofas, italian leather sectional sofa and couches. Order our superior range of Italian leather sofas and couches.
- Services
- Italian Leather Sofas & Genuine Leather Sofas Supplier
- Service areas
- Powai & Lower Parel and Mumbai
- Address
-
Prathamesh Galaxy, Off Adi Shankaracharya Marg, Opp Powai Lake, Powai Next to Wadhwa Solitaire and NTPC, Mumbai
400076 Mumbai
India
+91-2225706161 primoliving.in