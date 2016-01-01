Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Deepak Mehta Architects
Architects in Mumbai
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Deepak Mehta Architect is the Top Architect in India. We offer the creative and most innovative design solutions for various sectors from villas, bungalows, residential buildings, urban design, and townships to IT buildings, commercial development, retail & hospitality design with Online Digital Architectural Services. We are the Leading architects in Chennai and Mumbai offering high-quality Architectural Services, Interior design, and Redevelopment services across the country.

    Services
    • Online Digital Architectural Services
    • Interior design services
    • Redevelopment services
    Service areas
    Mumbai & Chennai and India
    Company awards
    • The Indian Institute of Archiects Award 2016
    • Merit Awards & Market Research, 2016
    • CNBC AWAAZ Real Estate Awards 2016 – 17
    • Most Promising Residential Architecture Award in Mumbai
    • BEST ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR – Accommodation Times.
    • BEST COMMERCIAL BUILDING OF CHENNAI – Accommodation Times.
    • BEST COMMERCIAL BUILDING OF NAVI MUMBAI, CIDCO & I.I.E.
    Address
    Green Park, Opp. Hotel Leela, Church Road, Off. Andheri-Kurla Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai
    400059 Mumbai
    India
    +91-2266059800 deepakmehta.in

    Reviews

    Ronak Shah
    over 1 year ago
    Karteek Mehta
    Amazing
    over 7 years ago
    FDL LED LIGHTS
    very professional and detailed work
    over 4 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element