Innoplix Automation
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Projects

    • Mr Joshi's Residence Andheri West

    We are pioneer in building and designing Smart homes. We are experts in Home Automation, Building Management Systems (BMS) and RFID Technology PAN India. We have a team of highly Professional Engineers keeping in mind the responsibility and services offered by us. We concentrate in providing state-of-the-art Services such as Design, Installation, Commissioning and Life Cycle Management. We incorporate the latest automation protocols to provide the best for our clientele.

    Services
    • Home Automation
    • Office Automation
    • Board Room Automation
    • Curtain Automation
    • Building Automation
    Service areas
    PAN MUMBAI
    Address
    503/A, Gandhi Jyot, 1st Koldongri, SN marg, Andheri East
    400069 Mumbai
    India
    +91-8451854446 www.innoplixautomation.in
