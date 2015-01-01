Your browser is out-of-date.

Kgd-architecture
Architects in Bangalore
Reviews (7)
    KGD is an International Architecture, Master planning, Engineering

    & Interior Designing firm comprising of team of over 300 plus dynamic architects, engineers & designers from across the globe, who bring radically unique ideas to deliver high quality retail design for our clients and create exclusive experience signatures. Headquartered in Bangalore, India; KGD has branch offices at Delhi, Dubai, Muscat, Doha, Denver and New York and project offices in Oman, Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Bali, Africa and California.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interiors
    • Engineering & Master planning
    Service areas
    • Corporate
    • real estate
    • Healthcare
    • Transportation
    • hospitality
    • education
    • Industrial
    • Private Homes & Commercial+Retail
    • bangalore
    Company awards
    Red Awards, STPI IT Export Awards 2015
    Address
    #3790, 7th Main HAL II Stage Indiranagar
    560038 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8067125000 kgd-architecture.com

    Reviews

    Nagaraju R
    It was good till become Katerra
    9 months ago
    Syed Mushtaq
    I am from Dynamic Glazing. Well designer. And Hard workers
    about 1 year ago
    John pearl
    Nice Office for work. For Freshers its awesome to work. People are so co-operative.
    about 3 years ago
