We, At The Golden Window,believe that the key to creating a design layout is to ensure that we understand what the client wants.

Our primary goal is to go beyond the client's expectations by giving them distinctive,bold and innovative concepts which are at the same time very user friendly. In the pallet of the offered projects, we touch Hospitality, Residential and Offices with a relief of landscape treatments to the outdoors. We also help our clients source Artefacts,Artworks,Floor coverings and Furniture along with Soft Furnishings if required.