The Golden Window Designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Delhi
    Panchsheel Residence
    Vasant Kunj Residence
    Jail - Behind The Bar
    Whizzo Coworking Cafe
    Bistro 360, Delhi
    0124 Bar Exchange, Gurgaon

    We, At The Golden Window,believe that the key to creating a design layout is to ensure that we understand what the client wants.

    Our primary goal is to go beyond the client's expectations by giving them distinctive,bold and innovative concepts which are at the same time very user friendly. In the pallet of the offered projects, we touch Hospitality, Residential and Offices with a relief of landscape treatments to the outdoors. We also help our clients source Artefacts,Artworks,Floor coverings and Furniture along with Soft Furnishings if required.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Residential Interior Design
    • Hospitality Interior Design
    • Commercial Interior Design
    Service areas
    • Delhi
    • Gurgaon
    • Noida
    • Faridabad
    • Gaziabad
    Address
    A 52, First Floor, DDA Sheds, Okhla Industrial Area, Ph II, New Delhi 110020
    110020 Delhi
    India
    +91-9818091008 www.thegoldenwindow.in

    Reviews

    Vijay Kaushik
    Superb understanding of customer needs..
    over 3 years ago
    rohit khanna
    Reasonably good with 3D design service, had found them via UrbanClap
    over 3 years ago
    Elliss Collections
    Happy with the 3D designs provided. Also the referred contractors were helpful.
    over 3 years ago
