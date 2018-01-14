Your browser is out-of-date.

Jainsons Emporio
Lighting in Delhi
Reviews
Projects

    With over 35 years of experience, Jainsons Emporio is committed towards providing innovative lighting solutions. We have a variety of light fixtures including Pendant Lamps, Wall Lights, Table Lamps, Floor Lamps, Outdoor Lights, LED Downlights etc. Our unique collection of lighting is a blend of vintage time honoured designs reproduced with precise cognisance to contemporary creations, with attention to emerging needs of the future. We are focused on the best combination of high quality design and high quality craftsmanship. Our exquisite pieces not only illuminate, but they also add a strong design presence to your space. Each of our pieces has a unique identity, accentuated by its elegance and sophistication.

    Services
    Lighting Designing, Installation, and Consultation
    Service areas
    110030 and Delhi
    Address
    Opposite Pillar 123, Ghitorni, Mehrauli Gurgaon Road, Delhi
    110030 Delhi
    India
    +91-9899629000 www.jainsonsemporio.com

    Reviews

    Parth Gupta
    chose them over purple turtles(banglore).it took them 4 days (post order payment) to tell they didnt have a piece, which i instantly (the very same day changed to a new one). took them 6 more days to dispatch it. still havent received it. been more than 10 days. - rude staff on the contact number. placing a 2nd star only because ayush talked politely and showed some respect. -still decided to place an order from purple turtles(which was not available at your estore), which was received within 3 days with absolutely amazing packaging and condition.
    4 months ago
    Rahul Dua
    Terribly sad attitude of the team at the Ghitorni outlet. Absolutely disinterested and unwelcoming staff who made us feel bad that they had to actually move their backside from their comfortable chairs to show us a product around their store.
    8 months ago
    Biswajit Barik
    Excellent service. I read some of the comments regarding high price and chinese products. But trust me, they really serve you better than others. I purchased a wall lamp from their website hardly about 17cm long but the package delivered to me was huge and around 4 kgs. Price of the products are a bit higher but the quality and service is very good. Packaging is excellent and the outer package has proper warnings to handle with care. Even if the handler throws it around the items inside won't get damaged. Pros. Service and quality is very good. And they have the biggest and latest collection of lights. Cons. The informations like the 'lumens output' and the 'color temperature' of the lights aren't available on their site but you can ask about it by chat or mail. All in very good service and quality, that all i need.👌
    11 months ago
