Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Kaling Architectures Pvt. Ltd.
Architects in Kanpur
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • HOTEL SAROVAR PORTICO, Kaling Architectures Pvt. Ltd. Kaling Architectures Pvt. Ltd. Other spaces
    HOTEL SAROVAR PORTICO, Kaling Architectures Pvt. Ltd. Kaling Architectures Pvt. Ltd. Other spaces
    HOTEL SAROVAR PORTICO
    The Regnant, Kaling Architectures Pvt. Ltd. Kaling Architectures Pvt. Ltd. Other spaces
    The Regnant, Kaling Architectures Pvt. Ltd. Kaling Architectures Pvt. Ltd. Other spaces
    The Regnant, Kaling Architectures Pvt. Ltd. Kaling Architectures Pvt. Ltd. Other spaces
    +11
    The Regnant
    The Priydarshan Hotel, Kaling Architectures Pvt. Ltd. Kaling Architectures Pvt. Ltd. Other spaces
    The Priydarshan Hotel, Kaling Architectures Pvt. Ltd. Kaling Architectures Pvt. Ltd. Other spaces
    The Priydarshan Hotel, Kaling Architectures Pvt. Ltd. Kaling Architectures Pvt. Ltd. Other spaces
    +12
    The Priydarshan Hotel
    A firm that believes in the policy of serving the Aesthetic and creative needs of people and making life beautiful having logged in 13 wonderful creative years with the able guidance of similarly creative Team of Ace designers who try to understand the needs of their Clients and plant a beaming smile on their faces by giving them the best possible service through Creative designs. Currently having offices in Kanpur & Mumbai. It has created various masterpieces one can only imagine to create.
    Services
    • FIT OUT / INTERIOR DESIGN
    • ARCHITECTURE & STRUCTURE DESIGNING
    • MEP BOH (BACK OF HOUSE)
    • LANDSCAPING
    Service areas
    • Kanpur
    • Lucknow
    • Gorakhpur
    • Kannauj
    • Bhopal
    • Sagar Etc
    Address
    4/275, Ace Chambers Tilak Nagar
    208002 Kanpur
    India
    +91-9721168801 www.kaling.design
      Add SEO element