We are an interior services company with over 25 years of experience in cabinetry and woodwork. Partnering on providing Interiors to Home Owners and Builders for Premium Home Interiors, Kitchens, and Wardrobes. Well known and having a good reputation with premium developers and builders across South India.
If you are fed up with having to refer unprofessional carpenters and contractors to do the interiors of your precious buyers, then we would like to talk to you about offering a professional approach to interiors.
- Services
- Home Interiors
- Residential Interiors
- Bedroom Wardrobes
- Sliding Wardrobes
- Modular Kitchen
- Service areas
- India and Bangalore
- Address
-
Decopad Interiors, Kelachandra Brothers, 244 KIADB Phase 3, Bommasandra Industrial Area, Hosur Road
560099 Bangalore
India
+91-917022293070 www.thedecopad.com