Decopad Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Reviews (7)
Request review

    Celebrating Wardrobes

    We are an interior services company with over 25 years of experience in cabinetry and woodwork. Partnering on providing Interiors to Home Owners and Builders for Premium Home Interiors, Kitchens, and Wardrobes. Well known and having a good reputation with premium developers and builders across South India.

    If you are fed up with having to refer unprofessional carpenters and contractors to do the interiors of your precious buyers, then we would like to talk to you about offering a professional approach to interiors.

    Services
    • Home Interiors
    • Residential Interiors
    • Bedroom Wardrobes
    • Sliding Wardrobes
    • Modular Kitchen
    Service areas
    India and Bangalore
    Address
    Decopad Interiors, Kelachandra Brothers, 244 KIADB Phase 3, Bommasandra Industrial Area, Hosur Road
    560099 Bangalore
    India
    +91-917022293070 www.thedecopad.com

    Reviews

    Sanjay DR
    My interior designer took me here to do all our wardrobes and kitchens. They take a little more time but the work is completed and the products are top class.
    about 4 years ago
    d.s. chiranjeevi rao
    Wide range of wardrobes. They seem to be experts in wardrobes. They also do kitchens and other furniture. Very nice quality.
    about 4 years ago
    DS Chiranjeevi
    High quality interior products with good service from their affiliated designers.
    about 4 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
