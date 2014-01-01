Your browser is out-of-date.

James Grey Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Playa Del Carmen
Reviews (5)
    Just a Little Can Go a Long Way... Before and Afters (2014)
    The Perfect Caribbean Retreat ​(2014)
    The Other ​Perfect Studio Condo (2014)
    The Perfect Studio Apartment - Designer-Look ​Under $4000 Dollars ​(2014)
    ​Artisan-Pop ​ (2014)
    Modern Beachfront ​Masterpiece Estate ​ (2013)
    ABOUT US

    We are your leading source for the best in Exquisite, Inspired, and Unique design service in Riviera Maya!

    Hello, Allow me to take a moment to introduce myself. I am Jonathan James Berry, the design director of James Grey Interiors, an internationally acclaimed local design firm based in Playa del Carmen and working throughout Riviera Maya. Allow me to share a little bit of information of what we are about... 

    Welcome and Please Enjoy!

    Jonathan James Berry design director James Grey Interiors

    WHO WE ARE We are a leader in the design industry with our motto of  FRESH - AFFORDABLE -LUXURY

    *FRESH – pops of color, personality, and the exotic and unique.  *AFFORDABLE – budget conscious; maximizing style without breaking the bank. *LUXURY – highest in quality goods and material; every client deserves to be surrounded by the best, and have moments of decadence and luxury within any budget.  ...using our wide range of sources for quality materials, we are able to deliver our projects on budget and on time, with incredible results.

    Our design scope ranges from complete redesign/ remodel, to color consultation, to minor repurposing/ placement of existing furnishings; all intended to maximize impact. 

    OUR HISTORY Our team has Internationally trained, experienced design professionals with project portfolios from coast to coast..... spanning from Southern California, Southwest USA, Texas, New England, Coastal Mexican Riviera, and Riviera Maya.

    Service areas
    Playa del Carmen
    Address
    45 ave / 28 calle #1
    77710 Playa Del Carmen
    Mexico
    +52-19841007902 www.jamesgreyinteriors.com

