Oness Infra Pvt Ltd
Architects in Indore
    “When we build, We
    build it forever.”

    We Oness Infra provide outstanding project/construction Management through an array of services applied to construction projects. We offer our services from planning to execution and post construction phases as well. 

    Oness Infra prides itself on providing businesses and individuals alike a technology driven one stop shop for all your construction needs. Search for our application on Google Play

    https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com....

    We make sure to maintain a high level of quality in all our deliverables. 

    Art of creation will be our legacy. Be a part and create history.

    Services
    • Civil
    • Structural
    • Architectural
    • Interior Designs
    • Plumbing
    • Electrical
    • HVAC
    • Project supervision
    • Project Management
    • Third party inspection.
    • Construction
    • architecture
    Service areas
    • Residential
    • Commercial
    • Industrial
    • Institutional buildings. Roads
    • Bridges
    • Water works
    • Overhead tanks
    • underground tanks
    • Township development.
    Address
    211,Princess Business Skyline, A.B. Road Scheme No.54, Sheetal Nagar Indore,MP(452020)
    452010 Indore
    India
    +91-7314979346 onessinfra.com
    +91 95892 31112

    +91 87188 16333

