La Elan Spa
Pools & Spas in Hyderabad
Reviews (11)
    • La Elan Spa is best spa in Hyderabad goal is to provide the best possible solution for every individual’s personal needs. You will  look good only if you feel good. We strive to use only natural products to help you feel good.

    Services
    massage services, facial spa, and body wraps & polish
    Service areas
    Hyderabad
    Company awards
    Top three Spa in Hyderabad
    Address
    1st Floor, Kimtee Banjara Heights, Opp. Honda/Mitsubishi Showrooms, Road Number 12
    500034 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-4023384556 www.laelan.in/spa-packages

    Reviews

    swetha gummuluri
    Great place for a relaxing massage. Have always been using the nearby coupons as that gives you a load of discounts !
    3 months ago
    syed adnaan
    They take same day appointments and great service.. Receptionists were cordial... And the massage therapist did a brilliant job... Loved their balinese massage! Definitely one of the best in the city.
    4 months ago
    Venkata Rajendra
    I like very much. People who likes Happy end need not visit. But pure oil massage is extraordinary.
    6 months ago
    Show all 11 reviews
