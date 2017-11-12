Nityatelier interior design is a full-service interior design company located in the Dwarka area since 2011, specializing in both residential and commercial design. Whether you need a quick refresh of furniture and paint colors, or an extensive whole-house renovation, we can provide the expertise to make sure the project runs smoothly and gives you the best results possible.Because we are a small design firm, we are extremely flexible and nimble. We have relationships with many local craftsmen and subcontractors, so you can be assured that your project is completed with the highest standards. Or, if you prefer, you can hire your own contractors, and we’ll work with them throughout the remodeling process.





Our Commitment :We are committed to delivering inspired designs that fulfill client expectations through collaboration and exceptional service. Our goal is always to create designs tailored to our clients’ unique personal styles and practical needs. Much of our business comes from repeat clients and direct referrals. Once people hire us, they seem to want to do it again!